YEN.com.gh has ranked the top 10 drips (fashionable) by Black Stars Players from the way they turned up on national team duty in the past

The senior Ghana men national team will be in action on November 11 and 14

Black Stars will play Ethiopia first, then South Africa in the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers

The first game against Ethiopia will be played in South Africa, while the second against South Africa will be staged in Ghana

As yet another international break approaches, YEN.com.gh has taken a look at the top ten most fashionable turn ups for the Ghana senior men team, the Black Stars.

Names like Jordan Ayew, Djiku, Kudu Mohammed, Fatawu, Dede Ayew feature in the keenly contested list.

The criteria

The sample is made of pictures taken while the players make their way from the national team bus in Ghana wearing their own attires.

No Ghana Black stars kits, apparels or wears are included.

The pool is made of players that were captured by the Ghana Football Association cameras when they showed.

We looked at casualness as a key criteria because after all it was not an official setting like an award gala.

We also looked at photo awareness and lack of to see if someone took their time to pose proper or put a smile on for the picture or they were caught unaware.

Extra points were given for unawareness of course because it was in their realest and truest moment.

YEN.com.gh drip radar scored...

1. Andre Dede Ayew

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

The Captain of the Black Stars apparently is not captain on the pitch alone, as he scored the most points according to our most fashionable national team duty turn up radar.

2. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

Surprise surprise. It was Accra based Hearts of Oak player, Afriyie Barnieh, among all those heavy weights that took the second position. Oh and he did it in shorts.

3. Yaw Yeboah

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

After a long absence from the Black Stars, Yaw Yeboah return in style the last time out for Ghana and his "black is gold" vibe won him 3rd position.

4. Alexander Djiku

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

The French born Ghanaian defender, Alex Djiku, (unaware in the background) somewhat all black b-ball look with the kick was too hot, and would have been first if it did not seem a bit too much.

5. Issahaku Fatawu

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

Ghana's latest golden boy, Issahaku Fatawu rocked his creamy brown casual T-shirt and trouser made the cut in 5th.

6. Jordan Ayew

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

Jordan Ayew makes it at 6th to make sure the Ayew brothers represent on this list together yet again.

7. Baba Rahman

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

Ghana's first choice left back was sun kissed. That together with his white T-shirt and blue jeans shorts were almost a perfect combination. A smile or less stern look would have sealed it.

8. Jonathan Mensah

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

The Columbus Crew defender was simple and casual and that was neat and cool.

9. Benjamin Tetteh

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

It was his first call up to the Black Stars and he did not disappoint with his choice of cloths. He would have been higher up if he did not seem to be aware and smiled in anticipation.

10. Kudus Mohammed

Top 10 drips by Ghana Black Stars players when on national duty by YEN.com.gh

We did not see nearly enough of him to make an accurate rating but the shot was on his best side and the magic of black T-shirt sealed it for the Ajax lad.

The Black Stars will be dropping in Ghana soon

YEN.com.gh in reported on Thursday that Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has named a 28-man squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa next week in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Serbian gaffer handed call-ups to youngsters Edmund Addo of Sherrif Tiraspol and AS Roma's 18-year-old forward, Felix Afena Gyan.

Source: Yen.com.gh