Xavi is leaving Al Sadd to join Barcelona as the club's new manager

In his farewell, he said his final good byes to Andre Ayew and his teammates

Andre Ayew was one of Xavi's key players at Al Sadd

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew will not be working with Spanish manager Xavi Hernandez after the legendary Spain midfielder agreed to join Barcelona.

Xavi bid the Qatari giants farewell in a goodbye ceremony held by the club together with players of the team.

In photos posted in Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Andre Ayew shared a memorable moment with the Barcelona legend.

Xavi bids leaves Andre Ayew emotional as he leaves Al Sadd for Barca. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AlsaddSC

Source: Twitter

"Mister thank you for everything. Ur humbleness is unique, learned so much in this few months. Proud to have worked with such a legend Xavi. May Allah bless your new chapter. Good luck Mister!," wrote Ayew on Instagram.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Andre Ayew and Xavi have worked together since July on this year, after the Ghanaian joined in the summer transfer window.

Xavi led the club to the Amir Cup title, and has been invincible with the club this season, winning all eight matches in the Stars League.

“Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history, and we wish him success in the next stage of his career," said CEO of Al Sadd Turki Al-Ali to the club's website.

“Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way," he added.

“Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue.”

Xavi is returning to Barcelona as a manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman after a disastrous start to the season.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew has scored seven goals for the club since joining in this season.

Abedi Pele celebrates 57th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana international and legendary footballer, Abedi Pele, is been celebrated worldwide as he turns 57-year-old on November 5, 2021.

The father of current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is regarded as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time following his exploits during his playing days.

YEN.com.gh looks as five of his stunning photos as we join in celebrations of the legend.

Source: Yen