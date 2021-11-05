Antonio Rudiger's Ghanaian fans have jumped to his defense after the German was compared to John Boye

The Ghanaian defender John Boye was compared to Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger by Ex-Ghana International, Charles Taylor

Taylor said John Boye in his prime was a better defender than the German

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian football fans on Twitter have mocked comparisons between Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and John Boye, as the latter was touted lesser of the two.

"Arh John Boye", is how one fan reacted to the comparison sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The Al-Fayha defender was said to have been a better player than Rudiger in his prime by ex-footballer, Charles Taylor in an interview on Angel TV.

Other netizens ridiculed the comparison in their own ways, as one RP Jay Wap with the Twitter handle, @GeovanyWyklef, replied under one such troll with:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I laugh saaa"

One Kofi with twitter handle @Kofisongh tweeted:

"John Boye got prime????

"hell no, the only prime highlight of him was kissing the money at brazil"

Richie @RichieTuffuor tweeted:

"Which one too is "Prime John Boye". Play dey wanna eyes too much".

Mr Nana Opoku @NanaOpku_jr tweeted:

"Nonfa nkoaa na Ghanafoc p3 (Smirking face) na do we have any prime John Boye to compare to Rudi (Smirking face) nonsense".

One Rejinald @DJRejinald1 tweeted:

"Aaa woman pls don't waste our data for us wae. Aaaa John boye?? Was Taylor drunk??".

John Boye's Ghana Black Stars career seem to be over

Ghana's John Boye was a regular feature for the Black Stars until the last African Cup of Nations qualifiers when he was left out of the squad.

With 65 appearances and 5 goals to his name, John Boye is a house-hold name among the Ghanaian football fraternity.

Boye was notorious for his role in the shambolic 2014 Brazil FIFA world cup by the Ghana Black Stars, where he was said to have demanded bonuses and kissed the money bills.

Ghanaian football fans on Twitter are something else

In an earlier YEN.com.gh report, Ghana's Joseph Paintsil was congratulated by many football fans around the world except one for his outstanding showing against West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Ghanaian fan under a Paintsil tweet sharing his feelings after the game, spotted by YEN.com.gh, blamed the slippery winger for "spoiling his bet" with his stellar outing for Genk.

Source: Yen.com.gh