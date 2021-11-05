Hasaacas Ladies defeated Malabo Kings 3-1 in their opening CAF Women's Champions League game

Evelyn Badu scored a brace to add to Perpetual Agyekum 'corner to goal' as the Ghanaian champions thrashed Malabo Kings

Hasaacas Ladies will next face AS Mande of Mali

Ghanaian national women's league champions, Hasaacas Ladies opened their CAF Champions League group opener with a resounding win over Malabo Kings.

Evelyn Badu scored twice to add to Perpetual Agyekum's strike as the Ghanaians thrashed Malabo Kings 3-1 in the competition currently ongoing in Egypt.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Hasaacas Ladies players are seen celebrating one of their goals.

Hasaacas Ladies begin CAF Women's Champions League with big win against Malabo Kings.

Source: Twitter

The Ghana champions started the game in the best possible way after breaking the deadlock early in the first half through Evelyn Badu.

The Western giants continue to dominate and should have scored more before the first half break, but failed to take their chances.

After the break, Hasaacas Ladies kept pushing and had a goal which was ruled out as offside. Evelyn Badu connected from a cross from the right.

The pressure paid off when Perpetual Agyekum scored from a corner kick to double the lead for the Ghanaians.

Malabo Kings halved the deficit but Hasaacas Ladies responded immediately after Evelyn Badu netted the third goal.

Hasaacas Ladies will next face AS Made of Mali before the final Group A game against hosts Wadi Degla.

