Kamaldeen Sulemana crowned the month of October by winning the best player award

The 19-year-old Ghanaian forward was voted Player of the Month for October

The Black Stars player scored a goal and provided an assist in the month

Ghana forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been voted the best player in the month of October in the French Ligue One.

Sulemana beat competition from Evann Guessand and Mohammed Ali Cho to win the coveted award for the first time since joining Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window.

In a post on Twitter by Ligue 1, the 19-year-old was confirmed Player of the Month.

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana voted Player of the Month in France.



"The winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana from Stade Rennais is your player of the month of October," wrote Ligue 1 on Twitter.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was in phenomenal form for the Red and Blacks and showed class in the month of October, where he netted one and created an assist. His assist came in the game against Paris Saint Germain.

The teen sensation guided his side to an unbeaten run in the month.

He also scored in the UEFA Europa Conference game against Vitesse Arnhem.

The youngster has been in the news for all the positive reasons, and was recently named the best dribbler in France.

His manager Bruno Genesio praised the qualities of the Ghanaian winger, after a good month of October.

"This is typically his characteristics: he is enthusiastic, carefree, runs fast, deadly," Genesio said after the FC Metz game, where Sulemana scored.

"He gives us a lot of pleasure, and he is pleasant to lead because he always comes to training with a smile to work. He has a lot of freshness, he is 19 years old and has made an incredible start to the season.

“He is also in the image of a team which has found its bearings and confidence. Everything is very fragile. We had lost and played a very average match at Marseille, we did not fall into crisis so far.

