Manchester United vs Manchester City is already gathering momentum as both Premier League heavyweights renew their rivalry

The Red Devils will miss the services of Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane when both teams meet at the Old Trafford

Predicted Manchester United line up shows Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will lead the attack for the Red Devils

It’s a clash of titans on Saturday afternoon as the two Manchester clubs renew their rivalry in a mouthwatering English Premier League fixture, MEN reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered a huge blow ahead of the encounter following the hamstring injury to Raphael Varane who is now ruled for a month.

While Victor Lindelof is yet to fully regain fitness, Paul Pogba will not take part in the game as he remains suspended following the red card he received during their 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates celebrate a goal. Photo: Catherine Ivill

With Lindelof not certain of playing, Solskjaer will now name his back three including Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly - who performed valiantly in midweek - both handed starts.

Aside being suspended due to red card, Pogba may not have been picked for this encounter due to his lackluster performance in the midweek with Fred and Scott McTominay likely to form the midfield pairing at Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are set to continue in the wing-back areas, unless the latter is needed to fill in as an emergency centre-back should Lindelof not make the cut.

Marcus Rashford ought to drop out to accommodate the return of Edinson Cavani, while Cristiano Ronaldo goes in search of his fourth goal from his last six Manchester derbies.

Man United possible starting lineup according to Sports Mole:

De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Ronaldo takes teammates for team-bonding lunch

Meanwhile, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo took his teammates on a special treat ahead of their epic derby against arch rivals Manchester City this weekend.

The 36-year-old striker was issued a parking ticket for his troubles as he and teammates had launch together at an Italian restaurant.

United host neighbours City on Saturday afternoon and Ronaldo has continued to make underground moves to support manager Old Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer speaks ahead of massive game

