Kevin Prince Boateng and new girlfriend get same tattoo on their necks

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng and his girlfriend have been spotted with the same tattoo

The couple inked a tattoo with the inscription POOKY on their necks

K.P Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada revealed they are dating in raunchy social media photos

Former Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng and his Italian supermodel girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada have inked the same tattoo on their necks to signify their love for each other.

The couple starting dating few weeks ago and made it known in raunchy social media post, including the one revealing their new tattoo.

In photos spotted on Instagram, the pair have a new tattoo with the inscription, POOKY on their necks.

K.P Boateng and new girlfriend get same tattoo on their necks. SOURCE: Twitter/ @valentinafradegrada

Source: Twitter

The ex-Black Stars player, who now plays for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, ended his marriage with Italian TV host Melissa Satta in December last year. The pair have a son called Maddox.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Boateng has since remained single until photos started flooding in on Instagram of his latest love.

Valentina Fradegrada shared some intimate photos of her and the footballer on her Instagram stories, one of which is when the lovely couple shared a kiss together.

The model has a growing popularity on Instagram and was recently in the news for her "upside down bikini" invention.

Meanwhile, her new hubby, who spent most of his playing career in Italy seems to be struggling to find his feet since returning to his boyhood club, Hertha Berlin.

Boateng has made only six appearance in the Bundesliga this season and he is yet to score for the club.

The German-born Ghanaian was the toast of Black Stars fans during the FIFA World Cup in South Africa 2010.

Kevin Prince Boateng finds new lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana and Hertha Berlin star, Kevin Prince-Boateng is back to the life of romance after finding love in Italian super model Valentina Fradegrada.

The Hertha Berlin star is hooked with the glam queen with the pair sharing their romantic love life on the model's Instagram story.

Boateng and his former wife Melissa Satta went separate ways half way this year after a back and forth relationship.

Source: Yen.com.gh