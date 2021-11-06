Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe says 18-year-old Afena-Gyan is being rushed to the senior national team

The 2010 World Cup member insists the call up came a bit too early for the teenager

Afena-Gyan has been included in Milovan Rajevac's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa

Former Black Stars forward, Prince Tagoe has said AS Roma teen sensation Felix Afena Gyan is being rushed to the senior national team.

The footballer turned football pundit explained the 18-year-old's invite to the Black Stars came a bit too quick and in a crucial assignment.

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac invited the AS Roma attacker for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa next week.

Afena-Gyan is being rushed to the Black Stars - Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @ASRomaEN

Source: Twitter

Prince Tagoe is an interview with Angel TV, spoke on the players inclusion to the team and in games that means a lot to Ghanaians.

“Felix is a good lad obviously but we should not rush him. This is not a friendly match but crucial World Cup qualifiers. Just a small issue can destabilise him,” said Prince Tagoe as quoted by GHANASoccernet.

“Let’s leave him to find his feet at Roma. We can invite him later," he added.

Afena-Gyan recently made his senior debut for AS Roma in the Italian serie A when he played for them against Cagliari. He followed up with the matched against AC Milan.

He is also the leading scorer in the Italian Primaveira, where he has scored 6 goals in five matches.

His meteoric rise has seen him earn praises globally, with manager Jose Mourinho extoling his qualities.

Prince Tagoe played 36 times for Ghana scoring seven goals. He was a member of the team at the World Cup in South Africa 2010.

