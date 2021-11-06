Former Ghana defender John Painstil has advised Southampton star Mohammed Salisu to play for Ghana

The ex-Leicester City player explained playing for the Black Stars comes with some prestige

Mohammed Salisu has reportedly turned down call ups because he is not ready to commit internationally

Former Ghana defender, John Painstil has told Southampton center-back Mohammed Salisu to consider playing for the Black Stars.

Salisu has severally declined invite to the national team, claiming he is not ready to commit his internal football as he continues to find his feet in England.

However, John Painstil told Goal, playing for the Black Stars comes with it own benefit and the youngster should make a decision as soon as possible.

John Painstil advises Mohammed Salisu to make a decision on Ghana future. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SouthamptonFC

“Playing for your country is the best thing that will ever happen to any player because it’s something that will put you on the map for people to see, and your respect will rise high and a lot of clubs will even start chasing you when they see you play at the World Cup and Africa Cup,” Paintsil told Goal.com.

The 2006 and 2010 World Cup player believes Mohammed Salisu could be dragging his feet because of the experiences of players like Kevin Prince Boateng.

“What I am thinking is that he’s probably looking at some of the players like Kevin-Prince Boateng who came to play for Ghana and at the end the boy was struggling with the media, being dropped from the World Cup, fighting, all these things – players look at all these before joining the national team," added John Painstil.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salisu has been in sensational form since the start of the new season, providing a solid shield in the Southampton defence.

Salisu has played ten Premier League matches this season.

Mohammed Salisu makes English Premier League team of the week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has been named in Alan Shearer's English Premier League team of the week after inspiring Southampton to a 1-0 win at Watford.

The Southampton center-back was terrifically solid in the heart of defence, stopping any threat from the Hornets at the Vicarage Road.

The Premier League's official Twitter handle announced the team of the week with the Ghanaian lined up in a three man defence with Manchester United's Raphael Varane and Arsenal's Gabriel.

Source: Yen