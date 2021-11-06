Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has wished Hasaacas Ladies luck in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League

The 35-year-old in a video for CAF wished all teams a successful tournament

Hasaacas Ladies began the competition with a win against Malabo Kings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has sent words of encouragement to Hasaacas Ladies at the CAF Women Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies are represent Ghana and West Africa at the maiden edition of CAF's flagship tournament in Egypt.

In a video for CAF, the 35-year-old wished all teams well and hopes Hasaacas Ladies end the tournament with the crown.

Make us proud - Asamoah Gyan tells Hasaacas Ladies at CAF Women's CL. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAFwomen

Source: Twitter

"Hello I am Asamoah Gyan, former captain of the Black Stars. Congratulations to all the teams that qualified for the CAF Women champions league, you represent Africa region, so make us proud," Gyan said in the video on Twitter.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The CAF Women's Champions League began on Friday, with Hasaacas Ladies beginning on a good note after thrashing Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea.

The tournament is the first of its kind on the continent with two clubs from each sub-region competing for the coveted prize.

Hasaacas Ladies qualified for the tournament after winning the WAFU Zone B tournament in Ivory Coast early this year. The Western giants have already won the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

Hasaacas Ladies beat Malabo Kings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian national women's league champions, Hasaacas Ladies opened their CAF Champions League group opener with a resounding win over Malabo Kings.

Evelyn Badu scored twice to add to Perpetual Agyekum's strike as the Ghanaians thrashed Malabo Kings 3-1 in the competition currently ongoing in Egypt.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Hasaacas Ladies players are seen celebrating one of their goals.

Source: Yen