Canelo Alvarez knocked Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become boxing's ever undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, CBSS Sports, Independent.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Mexican dominated most parts of the round in the grueling contest to end Plant's unbeaten run at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Summary of the fight

The 31-year-old has now unified all the belts in the middleweight division to write his name in the history books of boxing.

Canelo Alvarez is now the first undisputed super middleweight champion of the world follow and 11th round stoppage of Caleb Plant. Photo by Los Angeles Times

Source: UGC

Canelo dropped Plant midway to end of the of 11th round but the American got up wobbling before the count of 10 seconds.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Mexican knocked him out again for the second time as Plant fell to ground ground faced-down as referee Russell Mora stopped the fight.

Canelo takes his record in 57 wins, one loss, two draws and 37 of them coming by the way knockouts.

His only career loss was back in 2013 to the undefeated American fighter Floyd Mayweather in a majority decision victory from the judges.

Source: Yen.com.gh