West Ham United climbed to third above Liverpool on the Premier League table after an impressive 3-1 win over the Reds at the London Stadium.

Summary of the game

It took only just three minutes for the Hammers to take the lead as Alisson Becker punched a corner-kick into his own net to make it 1-0.

Wets Ham produced a 5-star display against Liverpool to go third on the Premier League table. Photo by Rob Nowell

Four minutes before half-time Jurgen Klopp's side responded as Trent Alexander-Arnold produced an exquisite free-kick leaving Lukasz Fabianski no chance of making a save.

Both Alisson and Fabianski were kept busy at both ends of the pitch but West Ham restored their lead in the 67thminute.

Jarred Bowen's put Pablo Fornals through as Alisson got a hand on the Spaniard's shot but the ball fell into the back of the net. 2-1 it was.

With a quarter of an hour left to play, Kourt Zouma headed in at the near post from Bowen's corner-kick to make it 3-1.

Liverpool did not give up as substitute Divock Origi pulled one back with seven minutes left to play to give the game a nervy finish. 3-2 it was.

The London club held on for the win as they cemented their place in third position, level on points with defending champions Man City

