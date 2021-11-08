Thomas Partey could miss Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa

The Arsenal midfielder suffered a muscle injury before the game against Watford

Ghana will face Ethiopia and South Africa this week in the final round of games in Group G

Ghana's key midfielder, Thomas Partey is set to miss the final two matches of the 2021 World Cup qualifiers after picking up an injury before Arsenal's game against Watford.

The 28-year-old missed the 1-0 win against the Hornets after suffering a muscle injury.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the midfield dynamo's injury but he is unsure if Partey can recover in time for the Black Stars matches.

"Let’s see what happens with Thomas. He wasn’t available to play today. He’s got a muscle injury, and we don’t know how it’s going to evolve, so let’s take it day by day," Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game against Watford.

Partey has been instrumental for both club and country, and scored in the home and away victories against Zimbabwe last month.

His absence will be a major blow for Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, who needs the experience of the deputy Black Stars captain.

Milovan Rajevac will have to rely on the like of Mubarak Wakaso and Majeed Ashimeru should the Arsenal player fail to recover in time.

The Black Stars players are expected to start reporting on Monday, November 8, 2021 for the upcoming games.

Ghana will travel to South Africa to play the Walias of Ethiopia on November 11, 2021 before facing the Bafana Bafana three days later in Ghana.

The winner of Group G progresses to the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers.

