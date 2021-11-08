Former England player Trevor Sinclair has described Ghana target Hudson-Odoi as arrogant for turning down U21 call up

The English-born Ghanaian has rejected another U21 invite ahead of the international break

The Chelsea star was not included in manager Gareth Southgate's team for this month's World Cup qualifiers

Former England winger, Trevor Sinclair, has branded Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as 'arrogant' for rejecting another U21 invite ahead of the international break.

The 21-year-old refused to join the young Lions for the matches against Czech and Georgia this week after missing out on the senior squad.

Trevor Sinclair, who was speaking on talkSPORT, described the winger's attitude as arrogant.

Ex-England player blasts Ghana target Hudson-Odoi for turning down U21 call up.

"The only one I would say is bad is Hudson-Odoi – and I don’t mean to pick him out," he said.

"For me, I think that’s quite arrogant. A big part of being a footballer and a big reason why you make it is staying humble," he added.

"There’s a lot of ups and downs. When you’re flying, you’re alright, when you’re not doing so well, you’ve got people who have got your back."

Hudson-Odoi has not played for England since 2020 and reports in Ghana suggest the winger is considering his options of playing for the Black Stars despite representing the European country in the past.

The Chelsea star can switch allegiance because his parents are from Ghana.

In June, fresh after winning the Champions League, Hudson-Odoi visited Ghana, where he met the country's president, who charged the Football Association and the Sports Ministry to convince him to play for the Black Stars.

Last month, the news of changing his nationality intensified after rejecting an England U21 call up.

Hudson-Odoi is gradually finding his feet at the London club after making seven appearances and scoring a goal this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi refuses England U21 call up amid Ghana switch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has refused to join the English U-21 team for international football during the break as he concentrates on his club career.

The English-born could switch his international allegiance over the lack of senior team invite by Gareth Southgate.

England U-21 coach Lee Carsley revealed before naming his squad for the games against Slovenia and Andorra this week, Hudson-Odoi has not changed his stance on representing the U-21 team.

