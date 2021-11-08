Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has revealed how he was affected after missing the World Cup in 2006

The winger says he stayed indoors for a week after he found out he was not part of the squad

Laryea Kingston missed the tournament after he was suspended for three games following a burst up at the Nations Cup in 2006

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has disclosed that he was psychologically affected after missing the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer missed the tournament after he was suspended for three games following a burst up with Senegalese defender Habib Beye at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2006.

Fifteen years later, the retired footballer turned coach told Joy FM, he worked hard for the tournament and missing it took a huge blow on him.

Missing the 2006 World Cup affected me psychologically - Former Ghana star Laryea Kingston. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

“It happens to be that I can’t be part of the squad but it’s something that affected me in my career because every player’s dream is to play in the World Cup," he told Joy FM on the PM Pesonality Profile Show.

"All the contributions that I contributed to the team and I couldn’t make it to the world cup, it’s such a big blow to me…psychologically I was really affected, I stayed indoors for a like a week and could not train with my club team,” he added.

Kingston, who was then at the peak of his career had to watch the tournament from home as the Black Stars progressed to the round of 16.

He could have played in the game against Brazil had he been included in the squad.

These days, he works as a developmental coach for the Right to Dream Academy.

He played 41 times for the Black Stars scoring six goals for the national team. He played for several clubs in his illustrious career, including Hearts of Oak in Ghana.

