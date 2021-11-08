The Ghana Premier League entered it's second week over the weekend with games played across the country

Asante Kotoko made it two in two with two late strikes as Hearts dropped points again

Newcomers Accra Lions and RTU lost their first away games of the season

The Ghana Premier League continued over the weekend with matchday two games played across the country, producing interesting results.

Asante Kotoko recorded their second win of the season after a return to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 20 months, but their rivals Hearts of Oak were held on the road.

In results posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, week two had some interesting outcomes.

GPL Week 2 round up: Kotoko flying high, Hearts drop points, as new boys struggle.

Source: Twitter

Defending champions Hearts of Oak began the weekend on Friday in Sogakope, forward Kofi Kordzi got the Phobians the lead just before halftime but WAFA pulled level in the second half through youngster Sampson Agyapong.

On Saturday, Legon Cities and Real Tamale United produced a thrilling encounter, with the Accra based club winning 3-2. Joseph Adjei, Nat Akwah and Jonah Attuquaye scored for Legon Cities as David Abagna netted twice for the Northern Blues.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang's second half striker leveled the scores in the game between Ashantigold and Karela United, who had their opener from the boots of Mohammed Humin.

On Sunday, Asante Kotoko netted two late goals, including a penalty from captain Abdul Ganiyu as the Porcupine Warriors beat Bechem United 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Berekum Chelsea played out a goalless draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the first Bono derby of the season, with King Faisal travelling to Dormaa to beat Aduana Stars 3-1.

Dreams FC recorded a 3-1 scoreline after beating Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Stadium.

Maxwell Abbey netted the first hat-trick of the season as Great Olympics thrashed Accra Lions 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game between Medeama SC and Bibiani Gold Stars has been moved to Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

