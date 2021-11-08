Ghana Black Stars most valuable players list feature Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Kudus Mohammed

Ghana's captain, Andre Dede Ayew has dropped out of the top six most expensive players, whiles newcomer, Alexander Djiku has broken in

The most valuable Ghana Black Stars player is valued at less than 50 million euros

The list features no goalkeepers, three defenders, two midfielders, and two attackers

YEN.com.gh has taken a look at the seven most expensive Ghana Black Stars players of the year 2021 and household names like Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Kudus Mohammed, feature heavily in the list.

Ghanaian international footballers. Source: Instagram/@aidoo.joseph, @alex_djiku, @kamaldeenho10

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, however, the captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, has lost his place in the list to French-born Ghanaian defender, Alexander Djiku.

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, and Leicester's Daniel Amartey, complete the list.

See the full list below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Thomas Partey, Arsenal FC - England (40 million euros)

Ghana Black Stars No. 5, Partey is the most expensive player in the team at the moment, valued at 40 million euros.

The 28-year old midfielder joined the Gunners from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a 5-year deal for a reported fee of 50 million euros.

Partey's current market valuation means his market value has fallen some 10 million euros since 2020.

2. Kudus Mohammed, Ajax Amsterdam - Netherland (15 million euros)

21-year-old Ghanaian star is currently the second most expensive Black Stars player in the team.

Kudus made the big move from Danish side, Nordsjælland, to Ajax, for a fee of 9 million euros, which at the time (2020), was the most expensive transfer for a teenager in Ghana's history.

At 15 million euros, Kudus' market value has risen by 6 euros since that move.

3. Kamaldeen Sulemana (15 million euros)

The current record holder for the most expensive transfer for a Ghanaian teenager is the third most expensive Black Stars player currently.

Although his market value is the same as Kudus', he is younger and that is why he is third instead of second as youthfulness is more expensive or should be in this case, it is not.

Kamaldeen, 19 years old, followed the footsteps of senior Ghanaian player and friend, Kudus, and made the moved from Nordsjælland to not Ajax, but Stade Rennais in France for a record-breaking 15 million euros.

The Ghanaian winger's market value rose from 9 million euros to 15 million in the space of five months from June to November 2021.

4. Jordan Ayew, Crystal Palace - England (8 million euros)

Although his older brother has fallen down the pecking order in most expensive Black Stars players, Jordan Ayew, at 30 years, impressively is the fourth most expensive Black Star currently.

Jordan Ayew permanently switched cities from Swansea to London's Crystal Palace in 2019 for 8 million euros after spending a season on loan with the Eagles.

Jordan's market value has fallen by 2 million euros since last season and the notion is that has something to do with his dip in form compare to that season.

5. Alexander Djiku, RC Strasbourg Alsace - France (8 million euros)

The 27-year-old French born Ghanaian defender is the sixth most expensive Black Stars player at the moment and would have pipped Jordan if he were not younger.

Alexander moved to RC Strasbourg Alsace from SM Caen in the French second tier, for 8 million euros in July 2019.

Djiku's market value dropped to 6.5 million euros in June 2021 but rose again to 8 million in October same year.

6. Daniel Amartey, Leicester City - England (5 million euros)

Daniel Amartey, 26 years old, is the sixth most expensive player in the Black Stars at the moment.

Amartey joined Leicester City from FC Copenhagen in 2016 for 6.60 million euros. The figure has fluctuated since then till now.

7. Joseph Aidoo, Celta Vigo - Spain (5 million euros)

The 26 years old Ghanaian defender completes our list as the third defender to make the top 7.

Aidoo moved from KRC Genk of Belgium to Spanish side Celta de Vigo for 8 million euros, and has seen his value fall by a million euros in four months.

The Black Stars are in action soon

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has named a 28-man squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa next week in the World Cup qualifiers in November.

The Serbian gaffer handed call-ups to youngsters Edmund Addo of Sherrif Tiraspol and AS Roma's 18-year-old forward, Felix Afena Gyan.

Source: Yen