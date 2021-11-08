South Africa based Ghanaian footballer sacked for 'carrying bad luck'

Ghanaian footballer Anas Mohammed has been released by his club in South Africa TS Galaxy

According to reports in South Africa he was released for carrying bad luck

Mohammed has played for several clubs in South Africa including Free State Stars

Ghanaian footballer based in South Africa, Anas Mohammed has reportedly been released by his club TS Galaxy, for the weirdest reason.

According to a report by Citizen News, the former Free State attacker was sacked for carrying bad luck to the club.

In quotes sighted by YEN.com.gh, a source told Citizen news, the Ghanaian forward has either led teams into relegation or almost close to the drop.

“Every team he's played for here (in South Africa) has either dodged relegation by a whisker or got relegated. He was at Maritzburg and they merely survived relegation that season. He was at Free State Stars when they were relegated and the same happened at Polokwane City," said the source, as quoted by Citizen News.

“Last season he was with Black Leopards and the same thing happened. The players were worried that they are trying everything but the results are just not coming. He was quietly released by the club last week," added the source.

Anas Mohammed has spent most of his career in South Africa, playing for Maritzburg United, Free State Stars, Polokwane City and Black Leopards.

The forward is fondly remembered for wishing his girlfriend and wife after a game in South Africa, making him a viral meme on Social Media.

The 26-year-old has made three appearances this season for the club and he is yet to score.

