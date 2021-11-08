beIN Sports described the goal as a "missile", whiles Ghanaian journalists and fans went with, "screamer", "season contender", "Coutinho-esque" among others

Ghana winger Kwabena Owusu netted a Puskas award contender for his club, Ankaragucu in the Turkish second division over the weekend

The Black Stars player scored the first of three goals for Ankaragucu, as they went on to win the game by 3 goals to zero

Kwabena Owusu's peach of a goal he scored for his Turkish side, MKE Ankaragücü, on Saturday, as a has gotten plaudits from foreign media and Ghanaians alike.

beIN Sports tweeted:

"Owusu Kwabena sent the missile to BS Ümraniyespor networks! #beINSPORTS"

The Qatari sports media conglomerate were not the only ones to have been impressed by the Ghanaians Puskas contender.

Photos of Kwabena Owusu.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh sighted that Kwabena's belter also got the nod from sports journalists and football fans worldwide.

Some likened the goal to the ones normally scored by Brazilian international, Coutinho, because of the similarity of both goals.

The difference between the Brazilians trademark strike and Kwabena's 9th minute 'golazo' was the power, technique, and the trajectory it took.

Owuraku Ampofo, sports journalist with Multimedia, with the handle @owurakuapofo tweeted:

"Kwabena Owusu scored this screamer for Ankaragücü in their 3-0 win over Ümraniyespor on Saturday. What a hit (Rocket Soccer ball emoji)"

One ALPERYAŞAR @ALPERYASAR06 tweeted:

"If we go to the Super League next year, the testimonial will automatically pass to Ankaragücü.

He is truly a top class player. I hope that he will become an immortal Star with his magnificent Ankaragücü fans."

Mr Adodoadji Philip Nana @NanaKaninja1 tweeted:

"What a goal"

Abeiku GH also tweeted under the comments of Owuraku's post:

"It's good to see Ghanaian players do well."

The goal was Kwabena Owusu's first goal in as many appearances in the 2021/2022 season.

Owusu is on a season-long loan from Qarabag FK of Azerbaijan and will head back after the season is over.

Kwabena Owusu's market value is not there yet

Source: Yen.com.gh