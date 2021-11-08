Newcastle Appoint New Manager Days After Multi-Billionaire Pound Firm Takes Over

Eddie has finally been announced as Newcastle United's new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce in October

The 43-year-old who managed AFC Bournemouth for eight has a lot to do after the Magpies are winless in their opening 11 Premier League matches

The English manager will be in charge in his first game against Brentford after the international break

Eddie Howie has been appointed as manager of Premier League side Newcastle, Newcastle Website.

The English manager was in the stands when the Magpies played a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the American Amex Stadium.

The 43-year-old managed Bournemouth for eight years from the Championships into the top-flight division before he was sent packing in 2020.

What Howie said

Newcastle have appointed former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howie as their new manager. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth

Howie said on Newcastle's Instagram handle:

"This is a wonderful opportunity but there is a lot of work ahead for us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players."

Howie has a lot in his hands to accomplish as the Toon Army are yet to record a league win in all of their 11 matches this season.

And as the English league go on on break for the World Cup qualifiers, Howie's first in charge would be against Brentford at St, James' Park.

Howie is expected to assess the team and suggest new signings for the club who are ready to splash the cash during the January transfer window.

Steve Bruce was sacked after failing to register a win before the takeover from a Saudi Arabian multi-billion pound firm.

