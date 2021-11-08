Cristiano Ronaldo is likely going to get affected when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ring changes into man United squad following their loss to Man City

The 36-year-old is understood to be at loggerheads with Mason Greenwood due to the nature to the nature of his game

Solskjaer's recent interview reveals the Norwegian boss will change his formation from using three central defenders

The Red Devils will return to action after the international break with a trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be affected with the changes set to be made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Man United return for their Premier League game away at Watford, Mirror.

Ronaldo's frustrations in Man United's attack

It is understood that the Portuguese superstar and youngster Mason Greenwood are lacking synergy in the team's attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo could get even more frustrated as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to introduce new tactics after loss to Man City.

The Red Devils only managed one shot on target during their 2-0 loss to Man City at Old Trafford and it believed Ronaldo would prefer Greenwood to assist him rather than aim towards goal.

Greenwood has the tendency to always create space for himself before aiming for goal from a distance which does not favour CR7.

Solskjaer's possible changes in Man United's formation

On the other hand, Solskjaer will be desperately needing a result against Watford or will be shown the door like five other Premier League managers this season.

The Norwegian's post-match interview reveals that the 48-year-old might change his formation where he used three centre-halfs in his last three games.

Solskjaer substituted Eric Bailly for Jadon Sancho who played in the injured Raphael Varane's position in central defence.

Solskjaer speaks about possible sack after defeat to Man City

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has broken his silence following Man United's 2-0 defeat to rivals City at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly's own goal in the early exchanges of the clash and Bernardo Silva's strike on the stroke of halftime were enough to humble United against their arch-rivals.

The loss saw Solskjaer come under immense scrutiny once again, with a section of fans calling for his immediate dismissal.

The calls were renewed just two weeks after the Norwegian led the Red Devils to a 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool before turning around his side's form against Tottenham and Atalanta.

