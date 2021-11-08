Striker Jordan Ayew was on target as the Black Stars began camping with a friendly win against Golden Kicks

Fifteen players reported to cap on Monday ahead of the games against Ethiopia and South Africa

Ghana needs to win both games to finish top of Group G

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was among the goal scorers as the Black Stars began camping with a 5-1 friendly win against Golden Kicks.

Out the 28 players invited to camp, fifteen reported on Monday as coach Milovan Rajevac prepares the team for the final two games of Group G of the World Cup qualifiers.

In photos posted on Twitter, the players including newcome Edmund Addo were heavily involved in the friendly.

Jordan Ayew strikes as Black Stars thump Golden Kicks in friendly ahead of World Cup qualifiers. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

The Black Stars were too strong for the Division One side as returnee Richmond Boakye Yiadom netted twice before half time.

Jordan Ayew then extended the lead after the break before Dreams FC's teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made it 4-1. Caleb Ekuban completed the scoring from the spot.

The team will continue training on Tuesday before leaving for South Africa for the game against Ethiopia on November 11, 2021.

The rest of the team are expected in the country on Tuesday but midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Gideon Mensah are out with injuries.

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal's game against Watford with Mensah picking a knock in Bordeaux clash against Paris Saint Germain.

The absence of the pair will be felt especially after Thomas Partey's inspiring display in the games against Zimbabwe.

Ghana needs victory in both games to finish to of the group and make it to the play-offs.

The Black Stars missed the 2018 World Cup and are hoping to make a return to the mundial.

