Seven players you did not know played for the Black Stars of Ghana

Over the years, several football stars have donned the white and black and sometimes red and yellow jerseys of the Black Stars with many leaving a mark.

The likes of Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Michael Essien have gone on to become legends while others ended in obscurity.

YEN.com.gh looks at the seven players that had consistent invites to the Black Stars but no one even remembers they featured for the team, from Edwin Gyimah to Masahudu Alhassan.

The players under consideration are mostly from the last two decades and some were involved at a major competition.

1. Edwin Gyimah

Probably the most famous on the list due to the regular call ups he had during the Kwesi Appiah regime, but was hugely unused by the former Black Stars coach.

Gyimah was at a point labeled a Black Stars puppet as he just follows the team everywhere they go but barely gets a look at.

Interestingly though, he was a member of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. He has played 8 times for the senior national team.

2 Masahudu Alhassan

Alhassan showed a lot of promise when he was first invited to the team. He was one of the discoveries of the Black Stars at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but the left back fizzled out after the tournaments.

Injuries and inconsistent form after a career that looked to be on a rise. His invite came when he played for Genoa in Italy. He also made 8 appearances for the national team.

3 Ahmed Apimah Barusso

Just before the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, there were news all over of a Ghanaian who has been signed by AS Roma from a lower tier Italian club Rimini. Barusso was famed for having heavy legs and can strike the ball like Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos.

Ahmed Barusso flattered to deceive and after the CAN 2008, his career with the national team were down the drain. He played six times and scored a goal for the team.

4 Godfred Donsah

Donsah was expected to fill in the void left by the likes of Michael Essien and Anthony Annan after excelling at the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand 2015. His was quickly invited to the Black Stars but the former Bologna player failed to seize the opportunity.

He has since made just an appearance for the Black Stars and it came in the World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

5 Patrick Twumasi

Where is here? People keep wondering what happened to the former Astana forward. He now plays in the Bundesliga II with Hannover 96. At a point he was scoring week in week out but these days he is on the bench week in week out.

After showing so much quality at Astana he earned a move to the Spanish La Liga, where he played for Deportivo Alaves. During that time he had his first invite to the Black Stars, he played two games and that was it.

6 Daniel Coleman

Maybe the most surprising on the list, because Daniel Coleman was a household name in the local league but it never really worked for him at the Black Stars. Perhaps, the quality back then was too much for him to compete. He had to contend with the like of Samuel Kuffuor for a position in the team.

He ended up making only four appearances, most in the qualifiers for the World Cup in 2006.

7 John Antwi

A legend in Egypt but an unknown in his own country, Ghana. He remains the foreigner with the most goals in Egyptian football but despite his heroics in North Africa he couldn't quite make it with the Black Stars. He played only two times for Ghana.

