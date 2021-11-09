Laryea Kingston reveals how he ran away from Libya after six months without pay

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has opened up on his first travel abroad

Former Ghana footballer, Laryea Kingston says he had to leave Libya after six months of signing a three-year contract with Al Ittihad because life was tough in the North African country.

The former Black Stars winger revealed hew left because the club failed to pay him despite playing regularly for six months.

In an interview with Joy FM, the Right to Dream Academy youth developmental coach explained the ordeal he went through in Libya.

“Before Hearts of Oak came in, Olympics transferred me to Libya, but the contract wasn’t successful. I had to run away from the contact because the punishment was too much. 'Akwantuo' is not easy,” said the 41-year-old.

“I signed a contract with Al-Ittihad Club in Libya, I signed three years, my salary and everything for six months I did not receive anything and I was playing for them.”

Laryea had moved to Libya after two successful seasons between 1999 to 2001 with Great Olympics. Hearts of Oak were then interested in the rising star.

But after a troubled move to Libya he returned to join the Phobians where he became a cult hero and later on coached the club.

After two years with Hearts of Oak, he moved to Saudi Arabia, where he joined Al Etiffaq. He played for several club and was a key player at Locomotive Moscow and Hearts of Mithlodian.

Laryea, these days works as the developmental coach at the famous Right to Dream Academy.

