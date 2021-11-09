Hasaacas Ladies striker Evelyn Badu has dedicated her player of the match award to her mother

The player in an emotional post match interview thanked the technical team and her coaches for the support

Evelyn Badu scored twice as Hasaacas Ladies defeated AS Mande in the CAF Women's Champions League

Red-hot Hasaacas Ladies forward, Evelyn Badu has dedicated her second Player of the Match award to her mother, Madam Akosua Aboagye.

The CAF Women's Champions League leading scorer, netted twice as Hasaacas Ladies thumped AS Mande 3-0 on Monday night, and was adjudged player of the match after the game.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the player took time to thank her coaches, her teammates and her loving mum for the support.

Source: Twitter

"I will thank the Almighty God again, I present this award to my teammates, my technical team, my coach, that's my uncle," she told CAF's media team.

"My mum, Madam Zuata Akosua Aboagye, mum, I love you. I am extremely excited to win the player of the match twice," she added.

Evelyn Badu has been unstoppable at the competition ongoing in Egypt, scoring four goals in two games and has two player of the match award to her name.

Evelyn Badu's doubles helps Hasaacas Ladies reach CAF Women's CL semifinal

Evelyn Badu starred as Hasaacas Ladies defeated AS Mande 3-0 on Monday night. The striker opened the scoring after 15 minutes after smashing home from a poorly defended corner kick.

Perpetual Agyekum then doubled just before the stroke of half time from a stunning freekick.

Badu then completed her double in the 58 minute as Hasaacas Ladies progress to the semi final with a game to spare in the group.

