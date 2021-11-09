Lionel Messi has been told he already won his seventh Ballon d’Or title, according to a report by a Portuguese outlet

Such claims have been debunked by Ballon d’Or chief Pascal Ferre, who branded the report as “a big bluff”

Lionel Messi who has won the coveted award six times is on the shortlist alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and 27 others

Confusion continues to brew over the winner of this year’s Ballon d’Or title following a report by a Portuguese outlet that Lionel Messi has been told he won the award, Euro Sport reports.

A France Football's editor-in-chief has denied the claims that results of the 2021 award has been leaked and that players have already been told what the outcome is ahead of the ceremony on November 29.

According to RTP of Portugal, Messi who already has six Ballon d’Or titles has been told he will win the seventh one on November 29 ahead of the awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

It was claimed that about 53 sports journalists have cast their votes about two weeks ago as there were speculations as regards the outcome.

But according to an official of France Football Pascal Ferre, the reports are a big bluff:

Ferre told Bild via Sport Skeeda:

“That’s a lot of b******t we’ve seen in the last 10 days. A big bluff.”

Messi thinks it would be “crazy” if he won a seventh Ballon d’Or.

He told Sport recently:

“If the Ballon d’Or arrives it would be extraordinary for what it would mean winning one more. The seventh would be crazy.

“If not, nothing happens. I have already achieved one of my great goals. I am very happy for what happened and now that whatever has to happen happens.”

Leaked Ballon d’Or sheet claims Lewandowski will win Ballon d’Or

Meanwhile, a sheet has leaked online showing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or ahead of 25 other superstars.

The award ceremony for this year will hold on November 29 as that of last year was cancelled due to the spread of the pandemic.

Lionel Messi won the 2019 edition of the award after beating Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to the prestigious award.

A leaked sheet has now shown that Lewandowski will win the coveted prize next month ahead of Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain are unhappy with Lionel Messi after Argentina included his name for his country's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 34-year-old is currently covering from knee and hamstring injury that has kept him out in the last two matches for the French side.

And the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will join up with the squad during the week to honour his country's call.

