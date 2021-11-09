Ex-Ghana youth players Jamal Arago and Kenedy Boateng have switch nationalities

Jamal Arago, a former winner of the MTN Soccer Academy show, has decided to play for Liberia

Kennedy Boateng has accepted an invite by the Togolese national team

Former Ghana U20 players, Jamal Arago and Kennedy Boateng have switched nationalities to play for the Liberian and Togolese national teams respectively.

Arago has decided to represent Liberia at the senior level with Kennedy Boateng opting to play for the Hawks of Togo.

In a statement on the Facebook page of the Liberia Football Association, the West African country confirmed the inclusion of the Ghanaian-born footballer.

Former Ghana youth internationals switch nationality to Togo and Liberia. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SaddickAdams FACEBOOK/ Togolese Football Federation

Source: Twitter

"Liberia head coach Peter Butler has named three uncapped players in a 22-man squad for the final World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Central African Republic (CAR). They are Watanga FC goalkeeper Derrick Julu and defenders Mark Pabai of PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands and Jamal Arago of Sabail FK in Azerbaijan," wrote the LFA.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Arago currently plays for Azerbaijani giants, Sabail FK after playing in Greece and Kosovo in the last few years.

He represented Ghana U20 team before leaving for abroad. Arago also played for Ghanaian side Berekum Chelsea.

He is fondly remembered for winning the MTN Soccer Academy show.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Boateng was also confirmed a member of the Togolese national team by the football federation.

A statement on the Togolese FF Facebook page read; "The group has expanded with the arrivals of captain Dakonam Djene, Alaixys Romao, Roger Aholou, Klousseh Agbozo; as well as Sylvain Parousie who replaces Barcola. The attraction is Kennedy Boateng (photo). The 24-year-old defender arrives from CD Santa Clara (Portugal). He was announced as the 26th man on the initial list."

Kennedy Boateng also represented Ghana at the U20 level before leaving to continue his career abroad. He played for WAFA in Ghana but these days he represents Santa Clara in Portugal.

Former England player describes Ghana target Hudson-Odoi as arrogant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former England winger, Trevor Sinclair, has branded Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as 'arrogant' for rejecting another U21 invite ahead of the international break.

The 21-year-old refused to join the young Lions for the matches against Czech and Georgia this week after missing out on the senior squad.

Trevor Sinclair, who was speaking on talkSPORT, described the winger's attitude as arrogant.

Source: Yen News