The Black Stars have left Ghana for South Africa ahead of the Ethiopia clash

Ghana will face Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the penultimate game of the group

The team will return to Ghana for the final group game against South Africa

Head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac has left Ghana with a strong 24-man squad for the penultimate World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in South Africa.

The team departed Ghana on Tuesday afternoon and are expected to touch down in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team, led by a GFA delegation, was seen leaving the Kotoka International Airport.

Milovan Rajevac leaves with 24-man squad for South Africa ahead of Ethiopia clash. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaMen

The Black Stars will face Ethiopia on Thursday at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

The team will then return and host South Africa three days later in the final game of the Group against South Africa.

Ghana currently sits second in Group G, behind South Africa by a point and needs victory in both games to make it to the play offs.

The Black Stars started preparations on Monday with fifteen players with the rest of the squad arriving last night and on Tuesday morning.

Ghana will be without key player Thomas Partey, who suffered a muscle injury before Arsenal's game against Watford.

Defenders Gideon Mensah and Jonathan Mensah will also miss the trip, while teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan is also unavailable.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a return to the FIFA World Cup after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, having been present since 2006.

Ghana's best performance at the World Cup was in South Africa 2010, when the Black Stars reached the quarter finals.

