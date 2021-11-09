Evelyn Badu has been in incredible form for Ghana side Hassacas Ladies in the maiden CAF Women's Champions League

Evelyn's performances at the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League has won her two woman of the match awards

Hassacas Ladies’ star Evelyn Badu was chosen as the group stage best player in the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, Egypt 2021

The 19 years old midfielder scored four goals to top the scorers’ chart at the ongoing tournament

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Evelyn Badu has been taking the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, Egypt 2021 by storm, scoring four goals and winning two woman of the match awards thus far.

The Hassacas Ladies midfielder earned the player of the group stage award with her performances, which has sent her team to the semi-finals of the tournament.

At just 19 years of age, Evelyn has been tipped to be Ghana's next big star in women's football and the signs concur.

YEN.com.gh has taken a look at seven off-field photos of Evelyn Badu.

1. Evelyn posing with her coach Yussif Basigi

Photos of Evelyn Badu. Source: Twitter/@EvelynBadu15

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Evelyn posing with a WAFU B trophy she won with Hassacas Ladies

Photos of Evelyn Badu. Source: Twitter/@EvelynBadu15

Source: Twitter

3. Evelyn Badu steps out in the streets of an unknown location with a golden hair vibe.

Photos of Evelyn Badu. Source: Twitter/@EvelynBadu15

Source: Twitter

4. Evelyn making her way out of the airport with Hassacas Ladies for the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.

Seven stunning photos of Hassacas Ladies goal poacher dominating CAF Champions League

Source: Twitter

5. A much younger Evelyn in a New York shoutout

Photos of Evelyn Badu. Source: Twitter/@EvelynBadu15

Source: Twitter

6. Evelyn at a congratulatory meeting after an incredible treble triumph with Hassacas Ladies

Photos of Evelyn Badu. Source: Twitter/@EvelynBadu15

Source: Twitter

7. Evelyn "au revoirs" Ghana for Egypt for a CAF Women's Champions League duty

Photos of Evelyn Badu. Source: Twitter/@EvelynBadu15

Source: Twitter

Evelyn been amazing for Hassacas Ladies in the CAF Women's Champions League

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian giants, Hasaacas Ladies thrashed Malian club AS Mande to reach the semifinals of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League despite a game left in the group stages.

Evelyn Badu scored her third and fourth goals of the competition to add to Perpetual Agyekum's stunning freekick as they thumped AS Mande 3-0.

The Ghanaian Champions look to win the first ever CAF Women's Champions League being staged in Egypt, and the Evelyn is poised to help them achieve that.

Source: Yen