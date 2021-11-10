Fury's father reveals why his son should help Joshua train for Usyk rematch

John Fury wants Anthony Joshua to accept his son Tyson to help him prepare for his much-anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Fury's coach SugarHill Steward said they are ready to help AJ win back all of his belts to prepare for a unification fight with the Gypsy King

Joshua has been linked to leaving his long time coach Rob McCracken as he was spotted in the United States with several trainers

John Fury, father of WBC champion Tyson, believes Anthony Joshua should accept his son's offer to train him for his rematch with Oleksandr Usky, Mirror.

The Gypsy King made an open cheque for AJ after losing all his four heavyweight belts to the Ukrainian fighter but the Brit laughed the offer off.

On the other hand, AJ has been advised to part ways with his longtime trainer Rob McCracken after losing to Usky.

However, the British-born Nigerian pugilist has insisted he would remain with his coaching crew unless McCracken decides to leave.

What Fury's father said

Joshua jokingly accepted Fury's offer which has led to John reacting to his response.

He told BT Sport Boxing:

"Ain’t that nice. That’s heartwarming. AJ is a sensible guy, he’s a business guy, he’s not a fool. He knows where he went wrong,"

"AJ, I’m telling you all those guys in America can’t help you. Tyson can help you and why not keep it in Britain.

"At the end of the day who knows where it might take him. Tyson could train anybody and they’d be good.

"In his case, it would be nice to unite and make England even greater wouldn’t it. I do believe AJ with the right type of people around and can come back and win."

