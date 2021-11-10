Mohammed Salisu has been named in the Premier League Team of the Week

The Ghanaian defender is making the team for the second week running

Salisu produced a solid performance as the Saints beat Aston Villa on matchday 11

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has been named in Alan Shearer's English Premier League Team of the Week for the second time.

The defender was outstanding as Southampton kept another clean sheet in their 1-0 win against Aston Villa on matchday 11.

In a post on Twitter by the Premier League, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghana center-back lines up in the best eleven of the week.

Southampton star Mohammed Salisu makes EPL Team of Week 11.

Source: Twitter

The 22-year-old is making the team of the week for the second week running following his stupendous displays in the games against Watford and Aston Villa.

Both games, Southampton kept clean sheets and won 1-0.

In the team of week, Burnley's Nick Pope keeps the post and Salisu lines up in defence with Chelsea's Reece James, Ben White of Arsenal and Manchester City's Cancelo.

Senegalese midfielder Cheikou Kouyate heralds a midfield that contains Mathias Normann of Norwich City and Manchester City's hero in the derby Bernardo Silva.

Meanwhile, in attack is Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace, Pablo Fornals of West Ham and Stuart Armstrong of Southampton.

Mohammed Salisu has been brilliant for the Saints this season, playing ten matches as Ralph Hassenhutl's men steadily climb the English Premier League table.

Southampton have not lost a game in their last four matches in the Premier League, thanks to the strong performances of Salisu.

The defender is yet to make a senior appearance for the Black Stars despite a couple of call ups from the technical team of the Black Stars.

