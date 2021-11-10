The agenda is to qualify for the World Cup - Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac says the goal is to qualify for the World Cup

The Serbian trainer traveled with 24 players to South Africa for the game against Ethiopia

Ghana plays Ethiopia on Thursday at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa

Head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac says the ultimate goal is to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar after leaving for South Africa for the game against Ethiopia.

The Serbian tactician traveled with a 24-man squad to South Africa ahead of the penultimate game against Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

In a quote on myjoyonline, the Black Stars trainer disclosed the team's main priority and the approach for the final two games of Group G.

"We really hope to qualify for the World Cup. This is our agenda and every person here, everyone in the football association, technical team and the players are all working towards the same thing,” said the Black Stars coach.

The Black Stars will have to beat Ethiopia and hope the result between South Africa and Zimbabwe goes in their favour.

Ghana missed the 2018 edition of the World Cup and will need to finish top of Group G to grab one of the play-offs spots on the continent.

After the Ethiopia game, they will host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Sunday for the Group decider.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac has left Ghana with a strong 24-man squad for the penultimate World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in South Africa.

The team departed Ghana on Tuesday afternoon and are expected to touch down in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team, led by a GFA delegation, was seen leaving the Kotoka International Airport.

