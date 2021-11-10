Lovely: Photo of Stephen Appiah and Naa Ashorkor together gets fans talking

A lovely photo of former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and Naa Ashokor has left fans excited

The two were seen together in a beautiful shot after an event

The ex-footballer posted the photo on Instagram and that has got fans talking

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah 's latest photo has got fans and followers talking after he was spotted in a lovely picture with actress and radio presenter Naa Ashorkor.

The ex-footballer took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and the beautiful actress with the caption, "me and my Ga sister."

The pair attended the lauch of the third edition Total Startupper Challenge held in Accra on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Kempiski Hotel.

Lovely: Photo of Stephen Appiah and Naa Ashorkor together gets fans excited. SOURCE: Instagram/ stephenappiahofficial Twitter/ @Naa_Ashorkor

Source: Twitter

Appiah, as always looked stunning in the presence of the elegant actress who was in an all red dress.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actors Prince David Osei and Martha Ankomah reacted with a love emoji.

Most of Appiah's followers also reacted with love emojis with other stunned by the beauty.

Stephen Appiah is revered for his contributions to Ghana football, after becoming the first ever captain to lead the country to the FIFA World Cup.

These days he works as an ambassador for several brands including Total Energies, the creators if the Startuppers challenge.

Meanwhile, Naa Ashorkor is a multiple award winning presenter.

Stephen Appiah meets legendary Ghana international Abedi Pele

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, paid a visit to the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele at his residence as the two caught up to the old times.

Both represented the country in different generations but their accomplishment with the national team remains legendary.

In a photo posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the two looked good together and don't seem to be bothered by age.

Source: Yen