Aminata Diallo has been arrested by the police in France following allegations that she hired men to beat her teammate

Reports from France have it that Diallo hired two masked men to physically attack Hamraoui in a bid to injure her

Paris Saint-Germain have since released an official statement on the incident to confirm Diallo's arrest

French club Paris Saint-Germain have stated that one of their women players Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody over violent conduct.

This is coming barely a day after she featured in a Women's Champions League encounter as it was gathered that she was arrested on Wednesday morning, November 10.

Diallo was in action for 89 minutes in their 4-0 win over Real Madrid in a group-stage fixture.

Aminata Diallo in police custody over violent conduct. Photo: Johannes Simon

Source: Getty Images

SPORTbible are reporting that midfielders Diallo, 26, and Hamraoui, 31, vie for the same spot in the PSG starting XI.

A statement from the French club said:

"Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club's players last Thursday evening.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

"Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

Details of what happened

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Diallo assaulted her teammate Kheira Hamraoui as it was gathered that they were both in the car when the midfielder was attacked.

Hamraoui, who joined the club from Barcelona this summer, was not involved in the fixture against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Her last appearance came on October 31, when she started alongside Diallo in a 3-0 league win over Dijon.

