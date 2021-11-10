Ghana has been blessed with some of the finest men in West Africa

They come across in various form, weight and height

YEN looks at some of the good looking players in the current Black Stars team

The Black Stars of Ghana continue their quest for a place in next year's World Cup with a crucial encounter against Ethiopia on Thursday in South Africa.

The game is crucial to the country's qualification chances and despite its importance, YEN looks at what people don't usually look at in the players, their looks.

A lot of good looking players have donned the Black Stars jersey in the past, from the late Junior Agogo to Adam Larsen Kwarasey.

Meet the seven freshest boys in the current Black Stars team, from Dziku to Kyereh. SOURCE: Instagram/ @zigi_elikem @kofikyereh @jordanayew9 @jomens25

And this current team is not entirely different from the teams of old. In fact, this team has some of the best in terms of looks.

YEN.com.gh presents you, the seven handsome players in the current Black Stars team.

1 Daniel Kofi Kyereh

The Saint Pauli attacker raised eyebrows after his first call up with many asking if he was really a Ghanaian because of his looks. The brown skinned footballer immediately attracted the interest of Ghanaian girls with some saying they are watching the Black Stars because of him.

Apart from his fine looks, Kyereh has a good sense of fashion. Kyereh was born in Ghana but left for Germany at a young age.

2 Alexander Dziku

Unlike Daniel Kyereh, Alexander Dziku was born in France to Ghanaian parents. His stunning looks has gained him some attention in Ghana. Dziku is one of the light skinned guys in the team and well built in height.

His fine looks can be deceptive as he is aggressive on the pitch, making him fearful.

3 Jordan Ayew

Another play born outside Ghana. He was born in France to the legendary Abedi Pele. Probably the most handsome Ayew. He is also the youngest male Ayew. Jordan's good looks can easily sway his critics into becoming fans.

He usually gets away with a lot due to his fine and humble demeanor.

4 Johnathan Mensah

Sorry ladies, he is married! Mensah is the tallest player in the Black Stars team and physically built for his position. The 31-year-old has kept his baby looks since he burst onto the scene.

5 Lawrence Ati Zigi

Not a starter in the Black Stars team but if looks were the basis of selection, he could be in the team. Although he is number in Ghana, he is number one at his club side in Switzerland. Ati Zigi is well built and with corn roll hair style perfectly fitting his stature.

6 Jojo Wollacot

Lawrence Ati-Zigi's main competition between the stick, and in extension in looks too. Wollacot was born and raised in Bristol-England, and made his Ghana debut last month in the victories against Zimbabwe.

A lots has been said of his performance but on the flip side, his looks gets fans dying to see his name in the Black Stars team every times.

7 Andre Ayew

The captain himself. The Al Sadd player has grown with time, from spotting a curly hair to going bald but his handsome looks have not change. He remains one of the guys who is every girl's dream, but for now he is taken.

