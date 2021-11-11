Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif continues to make waves with his hit song second sermon

Hasaacas Ladies used the song on the international stage after it featured at their photoshoot

Hasaacas Ladies lead group A of the CAF Women's Champions League

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has again gained some international exposure after his song featured during the photoshoot of Hasaacas Ladies in Cairo-Egypt.

The Ghana Women's National League champions, used Second Sermon by Black Sherif as their theme song at the photoshoot.

In a video posted by CAF on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, midfielder Doris Boaduwaa is seen dancing to the tune.

CAF Women's CL: Black Sherif's Second Sermon features at Hasaacas Ladies photoshoot in Cairo. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAFwomen

This becomes the second time a football team used the tune after playing of French Ligue 1 Clermont Foot jammed to the song after winning a game in the league.

In a customary photoshoot at the CAF Women's Champions League, all clubs representing their countries at the tournament selected songs to be used.

Nigeria's River Angels picked Maleek Berry's Kontrol as their theme song.

Hasaacas Ladies have been outstanding at the maiden edition of Africa elite Women's competition, winning their opening two games.

The Ghanaian giants defeated Malabo Kings 3-1 in the first game before thrashing AS Mande 3-0.

They will face hosts Wadi Degla in the final group game, having already booked their place in the semi finals.

The Doos as they are affectionately known, qualified for the competition after winning the WAFU Zone B Championship. They were also winners of the Ghana women's league and the FA Cup.

