Ghanaian champions Hearts of Oak is 110 years today

Hearts of Oak was established on this day in 1911

The Phobians celebrate their 110th anniversary with a series of activities

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak turned 110 years on November 11, 2021 and have lined up a series of activities to commemorate the day.

The Ghana Premier League champions are currently the oldest club in Ghana and one of the long existing topflight sides on the continent.

The club posted on Twitter to mark their 110th birthday as the celebrations begin in style for the capital based team.

Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak celebrates 110th anniversary today. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @HeartsOfOakGH

"We are 110 years today and what a better time to celebrate a glorious birthday as treble winners. We have come this far by the grace of God and the amazing support from our fans," wrote the club on Twitter.

"We acknowledge the contribution of our fans who go all out for the success of the club. Let's do this again this season and beyond. The exploit of last season continues and we hope to continue to excel as we mark a year-long birthday.

"Watch out for activities from now till next year. It's a year-long birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US. HIP! HIP!! HIP!!! HURRAY. DROP YOUR WISHES," concluded the Phobians.

Hearts won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title and the MTN FA Cup. They began this seaxon with back to back draws.

Hearts of Oak are 21 times champions of Ghana, 11 times FA Cup winners, 1 time CAF Champions League winner and also have a Confederation Cup title in their cabinet.

Fans celebrate Hearts of Oak's 110th birthday

Fans of the club took to social media to celebrate the club with many wishing the team well in the upcoming years.

"Happy Birthday Party popper to the BIGGEST club in Ghana. The current league, Fa Cup and Super cup champions of Ghana, Hearts of Oak. 11/11/1911. Wishing you a more trophy coming years my love," wrote staunch supporter of the club, Felix Romark.

"This badge constitutes greatness. Happy Birthday Hearts," wrote K for Koku on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday Phoobia. The Continental Club Masters," added Kaly Jay.

Hearts drop points again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Ghana Premier League continued over the weekend with matchday two games played across the country, producing interesting results.

Asante Kotoko recorded their second win of the season after a return to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 20 months, but their rivals Hearts of Oak were held on the road.

In results posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, week two had some interesting outcomes.

