The Black Stars players are headed to the Orlando Stadium for the game against Ethiopia

Ghana will face the Walias this afternoon in the penultimate Group G game

Coach Milovan Rajevac has named his starting eleven for the encounter

The Black Stars of Ghana have left their hotel and are headed to the Orlando Stadium for the game against Ethiopia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The team led by coach Milovan Rajevac will be hoping to grab all three points before the final game of the group against South Africa on Sunday.

In photos posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the team is seen taking their bus to the venue for the epic encounter.

Photos drop as Black Stars head to Orlando Stadium ahead of Ethiopia clash. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

The Black Stars sit second in Group G, just a point behind South Africa, and will need a win to put pressure on the Bafana Bafana.

Coach Milovan Rajevac traveled to South Africa with a 24-man squad and hopes his boys will do the job in Johannesburg.

Ghana defeated Ethiopia in the first leg in Cape Coast, courtesy a long range strike from Mubarak Wakaso.

Milovan Rajevac has named his starting line up for the Ethiopia game

Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac replaced the injured Thomas Partey with Iddrisu Baba while Joseph Aidoo replaces Alexander Djiku, who is on suspension.

Returnee Richmond Boakye Yiadom starts in the place of Benjamin Tetteh, who is also absent due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Jojo Wallocot maintains his place between the sticks, and is shielded by Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey and Joseph Adioo.

Iddrisu Baba anchors the midfield with Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew supporting.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom will spearhead the attack with Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana supporting from the flanks.

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac eyes victory over Ethiopia

Source: Yen Newspaper