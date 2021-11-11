Lackluster Black Stars held by Ethiopia in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars have been held by Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers

Andre Ayew's first half strike was cancelled out in the second half by Getanah Kedebe

Ghana will have to wait till Sunday against South Africa to know their faith

Ghana's Black Stars were held by Ethiopia in the penultimate group game at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Captain Andre Ayew's first half strike was not enough as Ethiopia skipper Getanah Kedebe leveled from a defensive mistake by the Black Stars.

In photos posted on Twitter, the players are seen disappointed as the game ended in a 1-1 draw to keep the team on level points with South Africa, who have a game in hand.

The Black Stars started well and nearly took the lead after five minutes but a brilliant double save by the Ethiopian goalkeeper denied Andre Ayew and Richmond Boakye Yiadom.

After a spell on good control, the Black Stars broke the deadlock through a beautifully curled freekick from captain Andre Ayew.

The Black Stars should have been two up after teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana glided through two Ethiopian defenders but his left footed effort went went.

Ghana became comfortable allowing the East African gain control of the game, forcing some good saves from Ghana's goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom came close but the two sides went into the break with Ghana ahead.

After the break, Ghana hit the post before Ethiopia also responded by hitting the crossbar.

It was all Ethiopia as the Black Stars played cautiously and as the the clocked ticked, a mistake from Joseph Aidoo saw the hosts take advantage and captain Getaneh Kedebe leveled.

Coach Milovan Rajevac brought on most of his substitutes including Fatawu Issahaku but it was a little too late for the Black Stars.

Ghana will hosts South Africa on Sunday and a good win could see the Black Stars earn a play-offs spot.

