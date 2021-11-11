Ex-Ghana international Sulley Muntari won the heart of a fan after helping him move his faulty car off the road

The fan took to social media to thank the former AC Milan star

The distraught fan was humbled by the act of Muntari

A Ghanaian football fan with the name Canta Life on TikTok took to Social Media to thank Sulley Muntari for his kind gesture after helping him move his faulty car off the road.

Sulley Muntari parked his Land Cruiser after spotting the worried car own trying to get help to move his car from the middle of the road, by joining him to push the car.

In a video posted on TikTok by the fan, he expressed immense gratitude to the former Ghana star and was surprised Muntari could help him.

Video drops as Sulley Muntari parks his Land Cruiser to help fan push his faulty car off the road. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial TikTok/ CantaLife97

"This Billionaire parked his Land cruiser just to help me push my Faulty small car off the Road. God bless you Sulley Muntari," wrote Canta Life.

Sulley Muntari is revered in Ghana for his immense contribution to football, and these days he is mostly located in Accra as he is yet to announce his retirement from the sport.

He last played for Spanish club Albacete and was close to joining Hearts of Oak before the start of last season.

Despite being off for almost two years, the powerful midfielder keeps training to stay in shape.

Sulley Muntari played for several clubs in Europe, including rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan. He was a member of Jose Mourinho's treble winning Inter Milan team in 2010.

He also won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in England.

Muntari played 84 times for the Black Stars, scoring 20 goals and was part of the team that reached the quarter finals of the World Cup in 2010.

