Thomas Partey has been spotted watching Ghana struggle against Ethiopia

The Arsenal star missed the game due to injury as Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia

Partey will also miss the game between Ghana and South Africa on Sunday

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey watched Ghana's disappointing draw against Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from his sick bed in London.

The deputy Black Stars captain missed the match after picking an injury before Arsenal's 1-0 win over Watford last week.

In a photo posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 28-year-old is seen watching the game from a medical room, where he is being tested before the return of club football.

Photo drops as Thomas Partey watches Ghana's disappointing draw against Ethiopia. SOURCE: Twitter/ @3SportsGh

Source: Twitter

Although, he was missing the game Partey urged his teammates on as the Black Stars pursuit of a play-offs spot suffered another blow.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the medical center, Partey took out his phone to watch the game via live streaming.

His absence left a big hole in the midfield of Ghana, as the Black Stars labored in most parts of the game to leave Ethiopia fighting back for a draw.

Partey was out rightly ruled out of the Ethiopia game but there was a little gleamer of hope he would be returning for the South Africa game.

But it looks like, he will continue his recovery in London as he remains committed to gaining full fitness.

Ghana remain second in Group G with a crucial encounter with South Africa to be played for on Sunday in the final group game.

The Black Stars missed the 2018 edition of the World Cup in Russia and are hoping to make it to Qatar 2022.

Thomas Partey to miss Ethiopia clash

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's key midfielder, Thomas Partey is set to miss the final two matches of the 2021 World Cup qualifiers after picking up an injury before Arsenal's game against Watford.

The 28-year-old missed the 1-0 win against the Hornets after suffering a muscle injury.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the midfield dynamo's injury but he is unsure if Partey can recover in time for the Black Stars matches.

Source: Yen News