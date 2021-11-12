Former Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu tips Fatawu Issahaku as the next Abedi Pele

The 17-year-old has been outstanding since the U-20 AFCON early this year

Issahaku has netted two goals in two GPL games for Dreams FC

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has said Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to be country's new Abedi Pele.

Agyemang Badu sees similarities in the style of play between the teenager and Ghana's legend Abedi Pele, who also burst onto the scene at a very young age.

In an interview with Starr FM, the China-based midfield powerhouse explained Fatawu is the next big thing for Ghana.

He is the new Abedi Pele - Agyemang Badu speaks about teen sensation Fatawu Issahaku. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"He is a wonderful chap, Very confident,” Agyemang Badu told Starr FM.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I watched his game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium and he is an excellent player who has all the qualities. We just need to guide him well and if we do that I think we are getting the new Abedi Pele in Ghana.”

Fatawu Issahaku burst onto the scene after an outstanding Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in February this year, where he helped Ghana win the tournament and was adjudged Most Valuable Player.

He was reportedly close to a move to Liverpool but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

The 17-year-old returned to his club Steadfast FC, and he is currently on loan at Dreams FC, where he is having a great start to his maiden season in the Ghana Premier League.

Issahaku has netted twice in two matches for the Dawu based club and has been a consistent member of the current Black Stars team. He featured in Ghana's 1-1 draw against Ethiopia.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu joins Chinese Super League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Emmanuel Agyemang is reported to have joined Chinese side top flight side Qingdao FC.

The former Black Stars midfielder has been without a club since his stint with Italian club Hellas Verona ended after he terminated his contract and retired.

Howerver, Ghanasoccernet reports that the 30-year old has officially signed a deal with Chinese Super League side Qingdao FC.

Source: Yen.com.gh