Brazilian defender Dani Alves has reportedly agreed a sensational deal to return to Barcelona where he won 23 titles and the former Juventus man will this time around earn just 1 EURO-a-week.

There is no doubt about the fact that Dani Alves is one of the best right backs in the world considering his attacking style of play both in the national team and all the clubs he has played for.

Since the return of his former teammate Xavi who is now the new gaffer, Barcelona chiefs have been trying to work things out so as for the club to return to winning ways.

Dani Alves while in action for Barcelona. Photo by David Ramos

According to the report on UK Sun and Sport, Barcelona chiefs and Dani Alves are currently finalizing a deal that will make the Brazilian return as free agent.

Dani Alves is however not a new man at the Camp Nou having spent eight years during his first stint at Barcelona and won six Spanish La Liga titles before he left.

The Brazilian international played 391 times for Barcelona in his first spell after joining from Sevilla in 2008.

Xavi lays down 10 stunning rules at Barcelona all players must follow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how days after being appointed as the new Barcelona gaffer thereby making awesome return to the club where he made his name, Xavi is now planning well to change the fortune of the side.

And in doing this, the Spaniard has rolled out 10 rules all the players must follow for Barcelona to return back to winning ways in all competitions.

Things fell apart at Barcelona under former manager Ronald Koeman who was unable to get good results after the departure of Lionel Messi who is also struggling at Paris Saint-Germain.

Xavi wants to turn around Barcelona's dire form this season and he is ready to work with all the players.

Under these 10 rules, players will be afforded fewer freedoms than they were under the previous manager Koeman at Barcelona.

