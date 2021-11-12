Mohamed Salah and Thomas Tuchel went home with the player and manager of the month of October

The Liverpool striker netted five goals including a hat-trick against Manchester United and one against Man City

Chelsea's Tuchel went on a perfect run in October with wins over Southampton, Brentford, Norwich and Newcastle.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mohamed Salah has won the prestigious Premier League Player of the Month award for the month of October.

Salah in October for Liverpool

The Liverpool striker was involved in nine goals scoring five and assisting four in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah and Thomas Tuchel win Premier League Player and Manager of the Month of October Photo by Martin Ricketts and Clive Rose

Source: UGC

His goal against Man City at the beginning of last month has given the best goal while he got another against Watford.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

And to wrap up the impressive month of October the Egyptian forward bagged a famous hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old also led the onslaught of the Reds victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield.

Though Jurgen Klopp's men have not won in their last two games with a 2-2 draw with Brighton and City, Salah remains the stand out player in October.

Tuchel for Chelsea in October

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel won Premier League manager for the month of October with wins four out of four games including victories over Southampton, Brentford, Norwich and Newcastle.

Tuchel's side have been unstoppable this season as they stay on top of the league table with only one defeat to Man City but recorded eight wins and two draws in 11 matches.

Pogba wants new deal to be higher than Ronaldo's wages

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Paul Pogba has reportedly demanded a higher pay than Cristiano Ronaldo if he is to sign a new deal with Man United, The Sun.

The Frenchman's contract is set to expire next summer and United could lose him for nothing with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in the midfielder.

Several discussions have been held with the 29-year-old to renew his deal with the Red Devils but an agreement has not been reached.

Pitch invader gets hug from a Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had to deal with a young male fan who invaded the pitch during Portugal's 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland during the World Cup qualifier played at the Aviva Stadium. Manchester Evening News.

Despite being frustrated all night by the Irish defence, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner embraced a boy who beat the security operatives stationed inside the stadium.

The boy stretched out his arms wide as he clung to the 36-year-old who was having a difficult night against Stephen Kenny's resilient side.

Source: Yen Newspaper