Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac ready for decider against South Africa

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is battle ready for the final Group G game against South Africa

The Black Stars need to beat the Bafana Bafana to snatch the play-offs spot

Ghana will host the South Africans at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday

Head coach of the senior national team of Ghana, Milovan Rajevac, has said the game against South Africa will be make or break for his team as they chase a World Cup play-offs spot.

The Black Stars returned to Ghana after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Ahead of Sunday's ultimate clash, the Serbian trainer in a post match interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, stated his players are ready for the final encounter.

“We had some problems in defence especially today. We made some mistakes so after all, everything will be decided on Sunday so for us it’s important to win our next match on Sunday with a two-goal difference if we want to qualify for the final round of the qualification for the World Cup,” said coach Milovan Rajevac.

“Definitely everything will be decided on Sunday. This is what we expected before so the last match will be like a final match, a deciding match to take us to the next round.”

The Black Stars were handed a lifeline after South Africa only managed to beat Zimbabwe 1-0, making the final game a crucial one.

The four times African champions need a win, not matter the number of goals to win the group and progress to the next stage.

Ghana and South Africa have scored the same number of goals and the first rule for the qualification is the team with the most goal progress.

