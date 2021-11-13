Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi has told President Akufo-Addo to resign if Ghana fails to qualify for the World Cup

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the President failed Ghanaians after the team missed out on the 2018 World Cup

The Black Stars have to beat South Africa on Sunday to grab a play-offs spot

Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has said it will be better for President Akufo-Addo to resign should Ghana fail to qualify for the World Cup.

According to Mr Gyamfi, President Akufo-Addo already failed after the Black Stars missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In quotes on Ghanaweb, the outspoken politician added Ghanaian won't forgive the President if the country fails to qualify.

He should resign if we don't qualify for the World Cup - NDC spokesperson Sammy Gyamfi to Akufo-Addo. SOURCE: Twitter/ @NAkufoAddo @ghanasoccernet

Source: Twitter

“When he failed in 2018 we forgave him, this resit too he wants to fail, then it will better if he resigns,” Sammy Gyamfi said on Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I know NPP sympathizers would agree with me that we have to qualify at all costs. How can a footballing nation like Ghana, Abedi Pele’s Ghana and we are struggling to qualify for the World Cup?

“No wonder when bad leaders govern the country, they suffer, but we are pleading with them to deliver.”

The Black Stars are struggling to pick a play-offs spot after the draw in Ethiopia, but have a chance to make amends when they hosts South Africa in Cape Coast Sunday.

A win for the Black Stars will automatically guarantee the team a play-offs spot for the final round of the qualifiers.

Ghana were present at three World Cups from 2006 to 2014, making history in 2014 by becoming the third Africa country to reach the quarter finals.

Milovan Rajevac says his boys are ready to face South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, head coach of the senior national team of Ghana, Milovan Rajevac, has said the game against South Africa will be make or break for his team as they chase a World Cup play-offs spot.

The Black Stars returned to Ghana after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Ahead of Sunday's ultimate clash, the Serbian trainer in a post match interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, stated his players are ready for the final encounter.

Source: Yen