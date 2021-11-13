South African club deny sacking Ghanaian player Anas Mohammed over 'bad luck'

South African side TS Galaxy has rejected claims they sacked Ghanaian forward over bad luck

Anas Mohammed's story went viral in South Africa following reports the team let him leave over ill-faith

Mohammed has been playing in South Africa since 2014

South African topflight side, TS Galaxy have denied reports they sacked Ghanaian forward Anas Mohammed for carrying bad luck to any team he plays for.

The 26-year-old cut ties with the TS Galaxy a week ago, but reports went viral that he was sacked because any team he joins gets relegated or struggle to survive.

However, in quotes spotted on South African portal Soccer Laduma, spokesperson of the club explained the reason behind letting Mohammed leave.

“It is not true that we let him go because of bad luck. Yes, the club has parted ways with him amicably. He didn't feature in the coach's plan. The club sat down with him and explained the whole situation,” media officer Minenhle Mkhize told the Siya crew.

“We can't cut ties with the player because of bad luck because there is no substance to that reasoning. It was purely because he didn't feature in the new technical team's plans.”

Mohammed Anas is now a free agent and could join any club of his choice despite the news surrounding his departure.

He previously played for two clubs in the Premier Soccer League that have all been relegated, Black Leopards and Polokwane City.

The Kumasi-born forward moved to South Africa in 2014, where he joined Maritzburg United before later playing for Free States Stars.

