Zimbabwe coach has warned South Africa ahead of their match against Ghana on Sunday

Norman Mapeza says the condition in Cape Coast are unfavourable for visiting teams

Ghana hosts South Africa in a do-or-die affair in Cape Coast for a place in the play-offs

Zimbabwe coach, Norman Mapeza has warned South Africa ahead of the ultimate Group G World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.

According to Mapeza, the conditions in hosts city, Cape Coast, are unfriendly and the Bafana Bafana must be very caution.

In quotes after South Africa's victory over Zimbabwe, the stop gap manager spoke of his team's ordeal in Ghana.

“It’s not gonna be easy, huh, we went to Cape Coast there, guys, psychologically the guys should be ready,” the Zimbabwe coach said following Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to South Africa, as quoted by Idiskitimes.co.za.

“It’s not gonna be easy. I hope you find a training pitch there. There’s nothing! It’s not going to be easy. I hope though you find a better place to train, but yoh, it’s terrible.”

The Black Stars need a win against the Bafana Bafana to reach the play-offs of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next year.

Anything short of a win for Ghana means the South Africans progress to the next stage.

Ghana last beat South Africa 2-0, when they played in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Cape Coast.

The Black Stars will miss midfielder Thomas Partey, who is out with an injury.

