South Africans have reacted after the defeat to Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifier

A section of their fans have accused Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette of cheating after awarding Ghana a penalty

The Black Stars defeated the Bafana Bafana to grab a play-off spot

Fans of South Africa remain livid after the 1-0 defeat to Ghana in the final Group G game of the FIFA World Cup in Cape Coast on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The Bafana Bafana are furious with the performance of Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette, who they have accused of robbery.

In posts on the official Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the South Africans went to the extent of saying they have "forgiven Luis Suarez for the robbery" last night.

We forgive Luis Suarez for tonight's robbery - South Africans react after defeat to Ghana. SOURCE: Facebook/ Bafana Bafana - South Africa

"We forgive Luis Suarez after tonight's robbery in Ghana," wrote the Bafana Bafana Page on Facebook.

"If you missed it, this is what Senegalese referee Ndiaye Magiette calls a penalty. And his stupid mistake cost South Africa a place I'm the World Cup qualifier playoffs. Safa have right to challenge it," wrote Mathew Mpete on Twitter.

"So after watching several replays of the incident leading to a penalty being awarded to Ghana in their game against South Africa, I truly think the referee Maguette Ndiaye should be answering charges for crimes against humanity at the ICC. That decision was beyond criminal," wrote Njie Enow.

"This referee should be investigated. South Africa have clearly been robbed here. This is my first time seeing it. This is so embarrassing to watch. FIFA can’t let this happen," wrote JJ Omojuwa.

Referee Ndiaye Maguette awarded Ghana a 32nd minute penalty after Daniel Amartey looked to have been impeded in the box.

Andre Ayew converted from the spot to give Ghana victory as the Black Stars progress to the play-offs of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana beat South Africa to reach World Cup qualifiers play-offs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana has qualified to the playoffs to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating South African 1-0 on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game on a good note knowing very well that a win will take them to the play-offs.

The four-time African champions playing at home started pressing for the opener as they won the midfield battle.

