Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew celebrated his 100th cap against South Africa

The 31-year-old netted the winner as the Black Stars reached the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers

Andre Ayew was honoured by the Sports Ministry and the Football Association before the game

Captain of the senior national team, Andre Ayew has been honoured after making a century of appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana in the game against South Africa.

Andre Ayew scored the winner after converting from the spot as Ghana reached the play-offs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, after victory over South Africa.

In photos posted on Facebook, spotted by YEN.com.gh. the Al Sadd forward was presented with a jersey with the number 100 behind before the South Africa game.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew celebrated on his 100th cap as Black Stars progress in World Cup qualifiers. SOURCE: Facebook/ Ministry of Youth & Sports- GH

"Congratulations to the Senior National Team for making it to the FIFA WC Qualifiers Playoff. Congrats to the Captain André Ayew for successfully completing his 100th cap for the Senior National Team. He also made it 22 goals tonight," wrote the sports ministry on Facebook.

Andre Ayew first played for the Black Stars in 2008, when he made his debut as an 18-year-old during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

He has gone on to make several appearances for the national team and scored 22 goals, including last night's winner.

He was named captain of the Black Stars just before the start of the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt and has since been an influential figure for the team.

Ayew was Ghana's top scorer in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers and also netted three times in the World Cup qualifiers.

He currently plays for Qatari side Al Sadd, where he has scored seven goals in eight appearances.

South Africans unhappy with defeat to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, fans of South Africa remain livid after the 1-0 defeat to Ghana in the final Group G game of the FIFA World Cup in Cape Coast on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The Bafana Bafana are furious with the performance of Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette, who they have accused of robbery.

In posts on the official Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the South Africans went to the extent of saying they have "forgiven Luis Suarez for the robbery" last night.

